salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $54.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,286. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.52. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,416.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,003 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,407.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

