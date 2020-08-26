salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $54.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,416.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.52. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,558,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

