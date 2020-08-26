salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $252.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

Shares of CRM traded up $54.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,416.61, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. AXA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

