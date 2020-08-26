salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.69.

CRM stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,558,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

