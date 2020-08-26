salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

