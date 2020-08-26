salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $255.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.52. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,558,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.