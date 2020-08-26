salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $218.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,558,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.