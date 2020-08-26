salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.