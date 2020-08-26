salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $270.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $210.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.