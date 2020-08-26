salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $287.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist from $210.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.69.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,558,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

