salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $196.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.69.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

