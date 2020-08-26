salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $218.35 and last traded at $216.05, with a volume of 25651943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.46.

The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,407.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $57,000. AXA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

