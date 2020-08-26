salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.69.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $218.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

