SaluS Market Capitalization Tops $19.34 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $19.34 million and $57.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $19.11 or 0.00167425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

