SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

