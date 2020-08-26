Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,367 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,317 shares of company stock worth $2,826,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $107.63. 1,645,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,413. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

