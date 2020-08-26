Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 607 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $38.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,644.13. 2,595,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,518.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,383.31. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,652.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.