Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,809 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,313 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $44.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,738,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $533.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

