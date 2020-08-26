Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.82. 3,176,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,919. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

