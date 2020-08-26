Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.55% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 120,230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 147,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

