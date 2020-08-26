Sandy Spring Bank Buys 6,268 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,642,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $103.19. 2,740,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,153. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $103.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

