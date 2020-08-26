Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.47. 5,076,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

