Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 8,753,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,861,141. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

