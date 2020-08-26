Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

EL stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.68. 1,459,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

