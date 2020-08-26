Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $212,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 46.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $712,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.29. The stock had a trading volume of 654,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

