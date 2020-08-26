Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,174 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $159,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $229,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

INTC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 28,553,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

