Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,131. The firm has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

