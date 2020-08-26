Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 129,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $213.08. 829,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,021. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average of $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

