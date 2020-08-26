Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.01. The stock had a trading volume of 845,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.69 and its 200 day moving average is $186.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

