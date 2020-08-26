Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $425.65. The company had a trading volume of 933,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,397. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $432.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

