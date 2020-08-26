Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,630,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.