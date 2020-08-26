Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,757 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. 2,918,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

