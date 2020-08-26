Sandy Spring Bank Sells 937 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 532.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.82. 2,353,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

