Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 530.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.