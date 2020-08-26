Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.20

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and traded as high as $26.13. Saputo shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 1,682 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAPIF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

