Sather Financial Group Inc Has $40.47 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $216.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.85 and its 200 day moving average is $184.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,612.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

