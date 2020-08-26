Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $441.01

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.01 and traded as high as $458.67. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund shares last traded at $453.00, with a volume of 36,496 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $160.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 441.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

About Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

