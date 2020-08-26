Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after buying an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,195,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 120,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,946,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.