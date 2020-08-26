Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.