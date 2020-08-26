Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 5.80-6.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.80-$6.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.