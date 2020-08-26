Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.95 Million

Analysts expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce sales of $675.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $594.40 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $855.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scientific Games by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.52.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

