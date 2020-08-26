Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 34,478 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 827.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 120.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 149.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FMC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after buying an additional 164,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $112.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

