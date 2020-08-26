Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after buying an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after buying an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,953,000 after buying an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after buying an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.