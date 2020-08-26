Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 145.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 210,050 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cameco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.