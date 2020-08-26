Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 128.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $207,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 497.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

