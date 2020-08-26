Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 15,829 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

