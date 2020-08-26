Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,607,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

