SCRIV NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $22,866.46 and $142.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

