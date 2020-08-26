Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seattle Genetics worth $20,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,737,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,345 shares of company stock worth $30,147,594 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

