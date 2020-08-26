Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Position Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,391 shares during the quarter. Security National Financial comprises 3.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 11.45% of Security National Financial worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 203.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,271,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,044 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $26,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Security National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

SNFCA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $123.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Security National Financial Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

